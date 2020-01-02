close
ASIAN (E)

Furious residents jeer Australian prime minister while on visit to wildfire-ravaged zone

ASIAN (E)
Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by angry residents who cursed and insulted him Thursday as he visited a wildfire-ravaged corner of the country.Locals in Cobargo, in New South Wales, yelled at him, made obscene gestures and called him an “idiot” and worse, criticising him for the lack of equipment to deal with the fires in town. They jeered as his car left. In the New South Wales town of Quaama, a firefighter refused to shake hands with him.“Every single time this area has a flood…



