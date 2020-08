The industry’s leading real-time artificial intelligence (AI) semantic search platform provider, FunnelAI, located in Texas, USA, has partnered with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii),…

(PRWeb August 06, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/funnelai_announces_global_expansion_and_ai_business_tool_development_strategy_through_a_partnership_with_alberta_machine_intelligence_institute/prweb17309906.htm





Source link