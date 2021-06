FTL Finance Goes Live with Scienaptic, Powering Sharper, AI-Driven…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ftl_finance_goes_live_with_scienaptic_powering_sharper_ai_driven_credit_decisioning_for_contractors_and_homeowners/prweb18030426.htm

Implementation positions FTL Finance to decrease losses and reach more qualified borrowers