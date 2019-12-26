close
ASIAN (E)

From two-star Michelin restaurant to union organiser, Hong Kong chef’s career path is not what he had in mind

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 44 views
bbd686f4-26df-11ea-9939-941d1970c7f1_image_hires_100528.jpg




At 14, Alex Tsui had a very clear career goal – he wanted to train at a three-star Michelin restaurant in France and become one of Hong Kong’s top chefs.Fast forward 10 years, and the 24-year-old has already spent five years working in a local luxury hotel at a two-star Michelin restaurant, and even started to learn French this year. Everything appeared to going smoothly for Tsui – until the extradition bill protests erupted in June, eventually prompting him to put his dreams aside to devote…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response