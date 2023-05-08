From Sonakshi Sinha to Neha Sharma: Fashion hits and misses (May 1 to 7)

Celebrities are known for their impeccable fashion sense and are always making a statement with their outfits wherever they go. We want to keep you up to date with the latest celebrity looks, so every week we bring you a roundup of the best and not-so-great styles we’ve spotted. This week was particularly exciting, with the stunning MET Gala 2023 looks stealing the show. There were also some notable B-Town celebs spotted this week, including Sonakshi Sinha, Neha Sharma, Vijay Varma, Nawazuddin Siddique, and others.
We’ll show you whose looks we loved and who could have used a little more styling help. Check out the best (and the worst) fashion moments of the week gone by!
HIT- Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha impressed us in an olive green cut-out satin shirt dress. The dress had a thigh-high slit and crinkled detailings. The actor had a messy bun and for makeup, she opted for nude lips and kohled eyes. Sonakshi completed the look with nude pump heels and chunky gold rings.
MISS- Bhumi Pednekar
We, sadly, are not a fan of Bhumi Pednekar’s all-black look. The actor chose to wear the evening colour in bright daylight and wore grey eyeshadow and muted lips. We wish she had added bright red lipstick or statement diamond earrings to complete her look.
HIT- Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are busy promoting their upcoming film, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and the duo is doing it in style. Keeping it fresh and cool, Neha and Nawaz stepped out colour-coordinated in white outfits. While Neha wore a short white blazer dress with a beautiful white harness belt, Nawaz looked dapper in white pants and jackets. He wore a nude turtle neck under his jacket and brown shoes to complete the look.
MISS- Vijay Varma
We are not very impressed with Vijay Varma’s latest outing in a burgundy double-waisted jacket that he paired with the same colour straight-cut pants. The actor’s look was a bit over the top and did not suit him well.
HIT- Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa looked lovely in a figure-hugging grey maxi dress. She paired it with a black handbag and black footwear to add contrast to her look. The actor opted for soft glowy makeup and kept her long, luscious hair open in a middle parting.
MISS- Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala’s oversized top with wide-legged white pants made her look bulky, adding oodles of volume to her waistline. The actor’s chunky black glass frame further added to the bulkiness of the entire look. We wished she had opted for either structured pants or for the structured top.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!