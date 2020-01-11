From shoot-outs with police to being arrested in his sleep: how Hong Kong gangster Kwai Ping-hung evaded capture for decades







More than 16 years after he was jailed, Kwai Ping-hung remains one of Hong Kong’s most notorious gangsters, with a lengthy list of crimes to his name.Known as the “king of thieves”, sources said the infamous figure will finish his Hong Kong prison sentence on Saturday, and be immediately deported to the United States, where he had emigrated before being arrested in the city.Also named Guan Derong, Kwai, who is a US passport holder, was born in Sanshui, Guangdong province, in 1960, cutting his…







