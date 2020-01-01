From landslide win to uphill task in a year: Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu battles backlash







“Reset Kaohsiung, defend Taiwan! Step down, Han Kuo-yu!”The rallying cry from the thousands on the streets of Kaohsiung on December 21 did not stop at opposing Han’s campaign to win the Taiwanese presidency in January 11’s elections. It was a call to recall Han as the southern city’s mayor, only a year after he was elected in stunning style.A colourful procession’s call-and-response chanting bore a similarity to a slogan from Hong Kong’s anti-government protests – “liberate Hong Kong,…







Source link