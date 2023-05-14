From Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Fashion hits and misses (May 8 to 14)





While some actors impressed us with their sartorial fashion choices, others failed to leave a mark. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Every week we bring to you a roundup of best and not-so-great celebrity looks. While some actors impressed us with their sartorial fashion choices, others failed to leave a mark. This week, we spotted Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. Check out whose look we liked, and who we thought could have been styled better.

Check out the best (and the worst) fashion moments of the week gone by!

HIT- Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black gown designed by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured silver embellishments and a long train, which added a dramatic edge to the look. She accessorised the look with metal cuffs. As for makeup, she opted for a pink, mascara and rouged cheeks, and styled her hair in a high ponytail. MISS- Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari usually impresses us with her fashion choices; however, we are not impressed with her latest look. She wore a green floral blazer with a matching skirt. There was too much going on with her look, which completely distracted us. Moreover, her makeup washed her out. HIT- Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s look was a hit., (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon’s look was a hit., (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon looked elegant in a double-drape Sita-inspired sari by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The drape featured a 24-carat gold Khadi block print with a zardozi border. For accessories, she opted for golden jewellery, including bangles, rings and earrings. She kept her makeup subtle and styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with a gajra. MISS- Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Uorfi Javed’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Uorfi Javed is known for her unconventional looks and experimental style, but sometimes her outfits are so bizarre that they leave us mind boggled. Recently, she looked like a colourful candy in a mesh crop top with striped cycling shorts. She teamed the look with pink block heels and a matching handbag. Her accessories were the only saving grace! HIT- Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria kept it simple yet chic in a head-to-toe white outfit. The ensemble included a sports bra, loose-fitted pants and a long coat. She paired the look with boots, a handbag and sunnies. As for makeup, she opted for a pink lip, and styled her hair in a wavy updo. MISS- Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look was a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nushrratt Bharruccha’s latest look left us confused. She sported a tropical-printed bralette and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The outfit seemed ill-fitted and could have been styled better. Overall, her look was disappointing! ALSO READ | From Sonakshi Sinha to Neha Sharma: Fashion hits and misses (May 1 to 7)

HIT- Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha’s look was a hit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha exuded boss lady vibes in a grey pantsuit. The outfit included a blazer, pants and a halter-neck top. As for makeup, she opted for nude tones and kept her hair in a loose bun. 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!





Source link