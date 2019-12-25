‘Friends’ theme songwriter Allee Willis dies aged 72







Allee Willis, who wrote the theme song for the hit television show Friends, has died at age 72, her partner Prudence Fenton announced Wednesday.“Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10, 1947–December 24, 2019,” Fenton wrote on her Instagram account in a post with a photo of Willis, referring to the 1979 hit she co-wrote for Earth, Wind and Fire.Willis’ Instagram account also included a screenshot of an article about her death along with the caption: “We are extremely shocked and devastated to share…







Source link