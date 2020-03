by

by





Navajo leaders work on outbreak of COVID-19 in Arizona community

Cheyenne River Sioux tribal leader says red tape slows COVID-19 plans

Two Native American members of Congress in self-quarantine

Tribal gaming operations in New Mexico halted to slow COVID-19 spread



https://www.nv1.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/nnn032020.mp3

The post Friday, March 20, 2020 appeared first on Native Voice One, by engineer.





Source link