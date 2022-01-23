French surgeon tries to sell X-ray of 2015 Bataclan concert victim as digital artwork







A senior French surgeon faces legal action and a possible disciplinary charge after attempting to sell an X-ray of a concertgoer who was shot during the 2015 attack on the Bataclan music hall in Paris.Orthopaedic surgeon Emmanuel Masmejean, who practises at the Georges Pompidou public hospital in southwest Paris, was first reported by the Mediapart website on Saturday to be selling an image of the X-ray as a digital artwork, without the patient’s consent.The picture shows a forearm containing a…







Source link