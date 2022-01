There was a Staggering Spike in Investments Across the Globe in 2021 According to a New Whitepaper by Metariverse (formerly Metaari)

(PRWeb January 14, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/free_annual_whitepaper_on_the_2021_global_edtech_investment_available_now/prweb18434853.htm





Source link