FourthSquare Welcomes Neetha Pai as Vice President of Sales





Neetha Pai brings over two decades of Sales, Talent Development, Customer Relationship and Business Development experience as a leader in supporting talented enterprise sales teams.

(PRWeb June 05, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/6/prweb19367320.htm





