Four houses burgled around midnight on Friday in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun, as one homeowner reports loss of luxury watches worth HK$1.5 million







Four houses in Tuen Mun were burgled around midnight on Friday, with one homeowner reporting a loss of eight luxury watches valued at HK$1.5 million (US$193,000).Police received a report at 12.22am on Saturday from a 45-year-old man, who said his home at Avignon on Kwun Chui Road, Castle Peak, was burgled, and HK$400 stolen. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that four houses in the area were burgled, with windows or doors prised open.Thieves rob jewellery store and businessman of HK$1…







