Former Trump White House mouthpiece gives up text messages to Jan. 6 probe

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Former Trump White House mouthpiece gives up text messages to Jan. 6 probeNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on February 1, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … from his perch in the White House. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: PA financial crisis affects salary payments next article U.S. Educators Invited to Discover Ways Dynamic Technology Transforms… The author comredg you might also like Why the White House is sweating the next jobs report USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund is Top 1% for 3 YR period ending 12/31/2021 in Morningstar's Equity Market Neutral Category White House official to discuss Ukraine cyber security with European allies Marco Rubio and Joe Biden should return money from sponsors of the genocide Olympics White House: No “Gaming The System” on Supreme Court Pick Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email