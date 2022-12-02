Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone enters US District Courthouse

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone enters US District CourthouseNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 2, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest CNN — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone was seen … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: On International Solidarity Day, PRC Urges Int’l Community to Stand Up for Palestinian Refugees’ Right of Return – Middle East Monitor next article The ChannelPro Network Announces 2023 Events Schedule for IT Solution… The author comredg you might also like Bishop Chairman Addresses Senate Vote on the Respect for Marriage Act On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404). The bill, which first passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July, will codify the… Photos: See who attended the Bidens' first state dinner at the White House Photos: See who attended the Bidens' first state dinner at the White House Editorial: Who will Ted Budd really be working for in the U.S. Senate? The Big Joe Biden Book Bust Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email