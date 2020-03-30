Former Taiwan premier Hau Pei-tsun dies aged 100 after life as soldier and statesman







Hau Pei-tsun, a former Taiwanese premier who fought against the Japanese in World War II, has died in Taipei of multiple organ failure. He was 100.A staunch supporter of cross-strait unification, Hau was an opponent of Taiwanese independence.He had been treated at Taipei’s Tri-Service General Hospital and had had a minor stroke in April last year.Hau Lung-bin, the eldest of Hau’s five children and himself a former Taipei mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) vice-chairman, paid tribute to his father…







Source link