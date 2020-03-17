Former President of the Navajo Nation Peterson Zah Endorses Joe Biden for President

Published March 17, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The former chairman and first elected president of the Navajo Nation, Peterson Zah, announced he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president of the United States.

“Joe Biden is a proven and the most trusted leader that can unite us all and restore harmony, integrity, respect, and love. As chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, he always supported the funding and continuation of the legal services program for the poor so that they too can have their day in court to advance their human rights and empower them,” Zah said in a prepared statement.

“We are at a stage in America where we as voters have to restore human dignity and protect our cherished values. It is probably the most important election in the history of America, and we have a huge responsibility as individuals to make sure these principles and values are protected and enhanced. Joe Biden has worked tirelessly all these years in fighting for the underprivileged, the underdog. As Indian people, we need to band together to help the cause in the best interests of particularly the young generations in the years to come.”

The Arizona Democratic Primary is Tuesday, March 17, and Zah encourages the Navajo people to go to the polls and vote for Joe Biden.

Zah’s endorsement of Joe Biden is also featured in a radio advertisement that started airing on KTNN, ‘The Voice of the Navajo Nation,” on Saturday.