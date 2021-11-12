close
Former Hong Kong police officer granted bail in sedition case linked to alleged online comments about inspector killed at sea

A national security law magistrate has granted bail to a former Hong Kong police officer charged with seditious intent over online comments he allegedly made about a chief inspector killed on duty.Chui Chun-man, 26, appeared at West Kowloon Court on Friday afternoon following his arrest by the force’s cyber security and technology crime bureau the previous day in Sha Tin.He was charged with doing an act or acts with a seditious intention, an offence punishable by two years’ jail and a HK$5,000…



