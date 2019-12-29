close
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung questions whether RTHK should have its funding cut

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has said auditors should investigate if funding for RTHK should be slashed, a suggestion swiftly condemned as unacceptable by the public broadcaster’s supporters.Leung, now the vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, put forward his controversial idea in a social media post on Sunday.“The government should ask the Audit Commission to fully look into RTHK’s books and see if it is value for…



