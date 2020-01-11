Former head of China Development Bank expelled from Communist Party, facing prosecution







The former head of a Chinese state bank has been expelled from the Communist Party for serious violations of discipline and laws, and is set to face criminal prosecution, according to the country’s anti-corruption watchdog.Hu Huaibang, a former chairman of China Development Bank (CDB), is accused of exploiting his position for financial gain and taking bribes directly or through his relatives, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement on Saturday.“The investigation…







Source link