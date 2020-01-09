Former coach of China’s women’s volleyball team Chen Zhonghe outraged at ‘ugly’ film portrayal







The former coach of China’s women’s national volleyball team, who led them to victory in the 2003 World Cup and the 2004 Athens Olympics, says he is outraged at the “ugly” way in which he has been portrayed in an upcoming film.The movie, titled Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team, which is set to be released across the country on January 25 – the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday – tells the story of the team over the past four decades.But according to Chen Zhonghe, who was coach of the…







Source link