Former assistant Amber Heard says the actress has always been ‘aggressive







This week, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have a new trial. This time, it was assumed that they would discuss the libel suit that the actor had previously filed against Heard. However, during the meeting, Amber accused the actor of sexual abuse.

The case took on a new character. This time, Heard’s former personal assistant Kate James spoke in court. According to her, Hurd behaved aggressively. She also noted that she had never seen cuts or bruises on the actress when she testified against Johnny Depp.

James worked as an assistant to Amber Heard from 2012 to 2015. During her work, she said, the actress “shouted at her on the phone” and also subjected her to “a barrage of offensive messages day and night.” “In the middle of the night, a flurry of messages could begin between 2 and 4 in the morning. Incoherent, meaningless, just to lash out at someone. For no specific reason,” says the assistant.

Kate remembered the incident between her and the actress. The assistant was supposed to go full-time instead of part-time. For this, she asked the actress for a $50,000 bonus, which was half her regular salary. According to her, the actress lost her temper when she heard about it. “She jumped up from her chair, brought her face closer to mine at a distance of four inches, saying how dare I ask for such a salary. She thought it gave her the right to spit in my face,” recalls James.

But Kate treats Johnny Depp positively and considers him a good person. According to her, he was always “a real southern gentleman” and seemed to her a “peaceful, almost shy and very quiet” person. James noted that she had never seen him lose his temper.









