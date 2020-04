Formaspace Builds ESD Workbenches for Ventilator Production at GM’s…





Formaspace manufactures 500 custom workbenches in only 18 days for GM’s Kokomo, Indiana facility producing critically important ventilators for Coronavirus patients in partnership with Ventec Life…

(PRWeb April 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/formaspace_builds_esd_workbenches_for_ventilator_production_at_gms_kokomo_indiana_manufacturing_facility/prweb17052971.htm





Source link