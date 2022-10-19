Ford sued for allegedly dumping ‘toxic sludge’ on Ramapough Lenape land





New Jersey accuses automobile company of contaminating water, soil, groundwater, vegetation, and air for decades

Ford Motor Company is being sued by New Jersey state officials for contaminating hundreds of acres of land, with a large population of Ramapough Lenape people, that the company used for the waste disposal for its largest assembly plant that was built in 1955.

The lawsuit accuses the automobile company of contaminating the water, soil, groundwater, vegetation, and the air in the area in Ringwood, New Jersey, as well as selling part of the land to the state without disclosing to them the damage that they had caused there.

