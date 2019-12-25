close
ASIANS (ET)

For the cause of the next financial crisis, look to central banks’ overextended balance sheets

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 35 views
no thumb



Predicting the next crisis – financial or economic – is a fool’s game. Yes, every crisis has its hero who correctly warned of what was about to come. And, by definition, the hero was ignored (hence the crisis). But the record of modern forecasting contains a note of caution: those who correctly predict a crisis rarely get it right again. The best that economists can do is to assess vulnerability. Looking at imbalances in the real economy or financial markets gives a sense of the potential…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response