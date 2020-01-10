For Taiwan voters, election is about more than Beijing and Washington







A significant number of Taiwan’s voters remain undecided days before Saturday’s presidential election, which has become a proxy for the intensifying strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington.Between 15 and 20 per cent of voters have yet to choose their preferred presidential candidate, according to most opinion polls, and a sizeable number of them are scrutinising the two main parties’ economic policy platforms and finding them wanting.Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen, of the independence-leaning…







Source link