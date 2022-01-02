close
ASIANS (ET)

Footprints of early dinosaur discovered on Welsh beach

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 12 views
no thumb



Footprints discovered on a south Wales beach could have been made more than 200 million years ago by an early relative of a dinosaur, experts believe.Palaeontologists at the Natural History Museum in London believe the footprints – known as a trackway – were most likely left by a very early sauropod or a prosauropod.They were discovered on a beach in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, in 2020 by amateur palaeontologist Kerry Rees, who reported her find to the Natural History Museum.We believed the…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response