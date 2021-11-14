Foodpanda accuses striking Hong Kong workers of interfering in other riders’ deliveries







The Hong Kong management of online food delivery platform Foodpanda has accused some couriers of interfering with others’ work after hundreds of disgruntled fleet members launched a two-day strike to protest against changes in how they are paid.In a message to all riders, Foodpanda operations director Pedro Dias on Sunday said that while every courier had the right to voice their concerns, he could not tolerate “intentional disruption”.“I cannot under any circumstances accept the … intimidation…







