FlexJobs Survey Finds 51% Have Been More Productive Working From Home…





Results show 95% say productivity has been higher or the same while working remotely; just 4% would prefer to return to the traditional office full-time.

(PRWeb September 22, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/flexjobs_survey_finds_51_have_been_more_productive_working_from_home_during_covid_19/prweb17411148.htm





Source link