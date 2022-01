Flags to be Flown at Half-staff in Honor of Army Veteran Brian Yazzie Who Passed Away from COVID-19 at 35





Flags on the Navajo Nation wil be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Army veteran Brian Irvin Yazzie, a tribal citizen of the Navajo Nation who passed away from COVID-19 on Dec. 24, 2021. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation for the flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday. Yazzie was 35.





