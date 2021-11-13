Five dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests







Sudanese security forces killed at least five demonstrators Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, doctors said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council.The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.The independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said five protesters were killed in Saturday’s rallies, two in Khartoum…







