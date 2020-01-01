close
ASIAN (E)

Five Chinese human rights lawyers, activists detained after secret gathering

At least five Chinese human rights lawyers and activists have been rounded up over the past week as part of a government crackdown that is set to continue into the new year, according to a Hong Kong-based organisation that works to protect human rights defenders in China.As well as those being held in criminal detention – which under Chinese law is likely to lead to a formal charge – several other activists had gone missing after being approached by the police, the Human Rights Lawyers Concern…



