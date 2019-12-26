Five arrested over HK$2.8 million watch robbery, as Hong Kong protests stretch police







Police arrested five men on Thursday over an armed robbery in December during which 48 watches worth HK$2.8 million were stolen.The men, aged 19 to 33 and all Hong Kong residents, were accused of involvement in a syndicate linked to the heist. Police warned more arrests could be made.On December 13, four masked robbers looted a watch shop on Fa Yuen Street, Mong Kok, injuring a shop worker with a knife before fleeing the scene. Police said they fled after some passers-by stopped their vehicle…







