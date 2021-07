First Milk’s New Cheese Chill Plant Exceeds Ecodesign Regulations’…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/first_milks_new_cheese_chill_plant_exceeds_ecodesign_regulations_minimum_energy_efficiency_requirements_by_75_2/prweb18047883.htm

Star Refrigeration’s Azanechiller 2.0 improves efficiency, enhances production throughput and future-proofs First Milk’s Aspatria creamery site against upcoming legislation