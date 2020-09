ESI ThoughtLab study of 1,200 organizations reveals that generating ROI on AI is still a work in progress that requires a focus on strategic change (PRWeb September 15, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/firms_will_invest_more_in_ai_after_the_pandemic_but_delivering_roi_will_take_skill_scale_and_time/prweb17387443.htm



Source link

The author admin