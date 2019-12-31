Fireworks, Parties, and Fake Snow Welcome in 2020





City by city and country by country, the world is ringing in a new year and a new decade with fireworks, music, and all-night parties.

The huge clock looming over the Kremlin in Moscow chimed in 2020 with fireworks in the sky and fake snow on the ground. Unusually warm temperatures has made it a wet, not white New Year’s Eve, leading Russian authorities to spread artificial snow around Moscow to create the proper New Year’s atmosphere.

A 10-minute-long fireworks show delighted revelers in Dubai, while in Japan, celebrants took turns in striking Buddhist temple bells, an ancient tradition.

Fireworks brightened the skies elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, including Sydney Harbor in Australia.

Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year’s celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1, 2020.

Fireworks were canceled in other parts of the country because of the extremely dry conditions that led to devastating wildfires.

Some Asians were in no mood to celebrate. Pro-democracy demonstrators broke out in chants as midnight approached in Hong Kong. Authorities there canceled the traditional fireworks over the city for “security reasons,” replacing them with a light show beamed against skyscrapers.

Partygoers and those who just want a quiet night at home are also getting ready to welcome 2020 across Western Europe and the Americas.







