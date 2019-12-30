Fire tornado lifts truck, killing driver in southeast Australia as ‘truly horrific’ conditions persist







A fire tornado lifted a 12-tonne fire truck into the air and slammed it onto its roof, killing one firefighter and injuring two others as the Australian state continues to battle a fire emergency, an official said Tuesday.The extreme conditions firefighters faced on Monday evening near Albury in the south of the state were “truly horrific”, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters Tuesday.“It was a fire tornado or a collapsed pyro convective column that…







