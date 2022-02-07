Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok reach ‘substantial’ partial agreement over his HK$11.3 billion estate







The late Hong Kong tycoon and philanthropist Henry Fok Ying-tung’s feuding family has struck a “substantial” partial agreement to end a court battle over his HK$11.3 billion estate, after settlement talks that lasted for two weeks broke down.In another surprise twist, lawyers revealed at the High Court on Monday that all of Fok’s 13 children had agreed upon a set of confidential terms that would settle their major differences in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit.Mr Justice David Lok Kai-hong…







