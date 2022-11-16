close
FBI Investigates Maine Auction House for 'Apache Scalp'

 Last week, federal investigators in Fairfield, Maine, seized items for sale at an antique auction house to determine whether or not the items —including one reported to be an “Apache scalp” — are indeed authentic.
