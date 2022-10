Faye Enables CX Efficiency with Launch of Zoom Meetings Integration…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/faye_enables_cx_efficiency_with_launch_of_zoom_meetings_integration_for_zendesk/prweb18941443.htm

Faye’s new Zendesk integration, Zoom Meetings in Zendesk, expands Zendesk's native capabilities, seamlessly connecting Zoom Meetings and Zendesk.