Favouring continuity, Germany re-elects Frank-Walter Steinmeier as president







Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second term as Germany’s president on Sunday as a special assembly voted the veteran politician, seen as a symbol of consensus and continuity, back in to the prominent yet largely ceremonial post.Steinmeier’s election by secret ballot by a majority of the assembly for another five years was widely expected, amid broad support from most of Germany’s major parties during a time of global turmoil and following a recent change of government.Chancellor Olaf…







Source link