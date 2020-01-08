Father of Indonesian rapist Reynhard Sinaga says son’s life sentence in UK ‘fits the crimes’







The father of an Indonesian student described as Britain’s most prolific rapist said his son’s life sentence “fits the crimes”, as the lurid case sparked shock and disgust in his native country.On Monday, a judge in Manchester sentenced Reynhard Sinaga, a 36-year-old doctoral student, to life in prison and called him an “evil sexual predator” who preyed on drunken young men on nights out.The court heard he may have attacked as many as 195 men, luring them into his flat with the offer of alcohol…







