FastMed Becomes the First Independent Urgent Care Operator to Launch…





FastMed’s Arizona clinics are now able to improve quality and reduce costs by securely sharing patient records with many large health systems that also use Epic.

(PRWeb September 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/fastmed_becomes_the_first_independent_urgent_care_operator_to_launch_epic/prweb17436016.htm





Source link