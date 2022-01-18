Family fears Australian writer Yang Hengjun held in China for spying could die in jail as health worsens







Australian writer Yang Hengjun’s health condition has deteriorated since his arrest in China three years ago with his family now warning he could die in jail if he doesn’t get urgent medical attention and Canberra calling for his immediate release.Yang, a Chinese-born Australian national who’s also known as Yang Jun, became well-known as a commentator in China. His arrest in China for spying was announced in August 2019 and came months after he was detained in Guangzhou. Yang has denied the…







