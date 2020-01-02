Families of Wuhan pneumonia patients say they are being kept in the dark







Health authorities in the central China city hit by an outbreak of viral pneumonia are not doing enough to keep people up to date, according to local media reports citing relatives of those affected by the mystery illness.Authorities in Wuhan said on Tuesday that 27 people had been taken into hospital in December suffering from the virus, of whom seven were in a serious condition.The circumstances of the outbreak show similarities to the Sars and bird flu epidemics that killed hundreds of…







