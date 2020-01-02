close
ASIAN (E)

Famed conservationist dies, biters terrorise New Yorkers, and one festive spirit proves too strong for some: headlines making the news 40 years ago

New York City being threatened by human biters, a young American suing his parents over education, and a necklace fit for a queen being sold for a song made the headlines 40 years ago this week.December 30, 1979● The Colorado Appeal Court in the US had rejected the case of a 25-year-old man who sued his parents for US$350,000 (about HK$1.75 million at the time) for providing him with a bad education. The court heard that the man had behaved poorly during adolescence and was expelled twice from…



