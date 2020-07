Kongsberg Geospatial chosen as part of the team responsible for developing integrated Contingency Management Platform (CMP) for unmanned aircraft integration

(PRWeb July 06, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/faa_selects_team_to_create_utm_contingency_management_platform_at_griffiss_international_airport/prweb17235970.htm





Source link