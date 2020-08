Company also appoints Avner Halperin, digital health veteran and EarlySense co-founder, chairman of its newly expanded board of directors

(PRWeb August 12, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/eyecontrol_secures_10_million_from_covid_19_pilot_program_series_a_round_investments_to_commercialize_ai_powered_communication_solution_for_ventilated_icu_patients/prweb17319341.htm





Source link