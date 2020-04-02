Explosion in Hong Kong butterfly population linked to hottest year ever







Hong Kong’s butterfly population hit its highest level in at least 14 years in 2019, the warmest year on record in the city, causing a local green group to suggest the increase in numbers could have been linked to climate change.Environmental group Green Power recorded 127 species of butterfly and more than 7,800 individuals across Shing Mun Country Park and Tai Po Kau Nature Reserve, both areas under environmental protection. The locations were selected to allow the survey to focus on the…







